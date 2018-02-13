US DOT Chief: Weighing All Options to Fund Infrastructure

Related News

Fire on Ship Under Repair Kills 5 in India

A blast caused by a fire on a ship under repair at India's Cochin Shipyard Ltd killed five people on Tuesday, and injured around 11, a company spokeswoman said,…

WISTA Singapore Launches Asia Conference

Women leaders from all over the world will gather in Singapore to attend the forthcoming WISTA Singapore Asia Conference taking place on May 10, 2018.

Port of Piraeus Profit Up by 92%

The Board of Directors of Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA) has approved the Annual Financial Report of 2017 in which The…

THE Alliance Announces Further 2018 Network Enhancements

Following the announcement of the 2018 service network in December the members of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express…

CMA CGM Improves SAMWAF Service

CMA CGM announced the port coverage improvement of its SAMWAF service connecting Brazil and Plata area to West Africa and…

Germany, Norway Join HST Strike Group

Two coalition naval vessels arrived at Norfolk naval base Jan. 26 and 28, to conduct training and operations as part of the Harry S.

Polarcus Awarded 4D Project in Asia Pacific

Marine geophysical company Polarcus Limited said it has received a letter of award for a 4D marine seismic acquisition project…

New UK Sub Completes its First Dive

The U.K. Royal Navy’s fourth Astute class submarine, Audacious, has completed its first ever dive, marking a milestone on…

London to Host Interspill 2018

Now in its 20th year, and following a highly successful and well-received 2015 event in Amsterdam, this year’s industry-leading…

Philippines' Duterte Green Lights China's Sea Research

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally made a decision to let China conduct scientific research off the Philippines’ Pacific coast…

Hamburg Port Authority Tests 5G with Deutsche Telekom, Nokia

Hamburg Port Authority has joined forces with Deutsche Telekom and Nokia to test 5G applications at the Port of Hamburg.