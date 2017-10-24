DP World in 2071 Ecosystem Initiative

Global trade enabler DP World has been signed on as a founding partner of Area 2071, an innovative ecosystem initiative designed to shape the future of the UAE and position it as the best nation in the world, which is central to achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at a signing ceremony at Emirates Towers, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, committed the company’s support to the future-focused initiative. Area 2071 will be an important vehicle in realising the five-decade, nation-wide plan by focussing on its four main tenets: education, economy, government development, and community cohesion.

In partnership with governments who bring to the project their scale and regulation pathways, corporates and ‘experimenters’ including researchers, practitioners, founders and creatives will seek to transform industries with disruptive intent. DP World will contribute its resources, experience and expertise to exploring new operating models enabled by technologies while tackling sector-level inefficiencies and finding ways to establish new relationships between consumers and producers.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: "By 2071 we see a world where today’s global trade and logistics networks have been replaced. Technology will be automated and intelligent, connecting consumers to goods and services directly, removing the need for intermediaries and expensive infrastructure development. This will lead to a dramatic reduction in the cost of trade and a rise in global prosperity. Our vision is to lead this disruption of our sector and ensure that all innovation serves to benefit mankind.

"With Mina Rashid Port, Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone, we have been an integral part of the country’s growth and position as a hub for global trade and logistics. The UAE Centennial 2071 Plan will cement our great nation’s place in history as a founder of future world prosperity. We fulfilled the strategic vision of our leaders over the last fifty years and are ready to do so again. We can inspire the next generations to overcome all odds like we did to build the global supply chain of the future."

As a founding member of Area 2071, DP World will bring together key players involved in the disruption of global trade and logistics, including governments and authorities, global manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, distribution, transport and IT experts.