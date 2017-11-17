YANMAR Launches New Training Initiatives

YANMAR America has announced the launch of the YANMAR//ACADEMY and POWER//TRAIN following the recent opening of the EVO//CENTER, YANMAR America’s training and customer experience center headquartered in Acworth, Ga. Both initiatives provide an enhanced training experience focused on YANMAR’s dealerships, employees and customers. The YANMAR//ACADEMY consists of eight schools; six focused on dealer training, one on employee training and one dedicated to customer training. POWER//TRAIN is the registration, curricula control and e-learning system for dealers and employees focused on sales, marketing, service, parts, finance and other business topics.



YANMAR//ACADEMY brings a systematic approach to training with a variety of course offerings for YANMAR’s product lines, including agricultural equipment, construction equipment, utility task vehicles, industrial diesel engines, marine diesel engines, combined heat and power systems and variable refrigerant flow systems. These courses are led by staff experts; are structured to meet the needs and skill levels of the enrolled students and are conducted in state-of-the-art, product-specific training labs designed with classrooms featuring 60-inch computer displays and student computers, as well as hands-on learning spaces complete with master and student tool boxes and room exhaust systems at the EVO//CENTER.



Tim Miller, YANMAR America’s Senior Manager of Learning & Development, stated, “My goal for our training is to not just train students on how to repair units that are broken, but to also teach them how to properly troubleshoot and develop the right diagnostic steps and practices, so that when technicians get on different machines, they can use the same steps and theology.”



YANMAR’s POWER//TRAIN is part of the YANMAR//ACADEMY, which presents instructor-led and eLearning curricula in five skill levels ranging from beginner to train-the-trainer. This system also tracks student enrollment and transcripts with the ability to create reporting for dealership management on their staff’s training progress.



In addition to the current technical course training offerings, YANMAR America is adding staff focused on curriculum development to add additional technical courses, as well as business management courses for sales, marketing, service, parts, finance and other business needs.