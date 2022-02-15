Innovative ScaffFloat System Floats in Australia

ScaffFloat, a patented plastic float that allows pontoons, barges and workboats to be built from standard scaffold components, has just launched its first pontoon in Australia through one of its local partners, AEG Group.

Perth-based Access Engineering Group is the first scaffold firm in Australia to become an approved partner of the system, and last week launched an 8m x 4m ScaffFloat pontoon with a submerged access shelf cantilevered of the end to give bespoke access to their client who is carrying out maintenance works Barrack Street Jetty and needs access above and below the water.

Access Engineering Group offer services throughout Australia and the Paciﬁc Rim Region, both on and oﬀshore and has over 24 years of trading in the industry. They approached ScaffFloat and applied to be an approved provider as they undertake projects in domestic and commercial construction, as well as utilities and infrastructure and could see that ScaffFloat would be of use to their clients.

Damian Beausang, MD of AEG group, said, ''We have had a number of other enquiries for ScaffFloat in Australia and we expect this to be the first of many jobs where we provide safe floating access. In this case the client, Elite Concrete Protection and Repairs have said they are delighted with the bespoke access for their planned works, in particular how safe it is for the works close to the water. And at the end of the day that's what it's all about - happy customers saving time and money.''

The ScaffFloat system is designed to integrate with the world's most popular scaffold systems, including 450 and 750 lattice beams made by Apollo, Generation/Altrad, Layher and Haki. It is the versatility and compatibility that is feeding it’s growth overseas with floats in or on their way to Cyprus, Malta, Singapore, Australia & Ireland and growing enquiries from a number of other markets.

Toby Budd, MD of ScaffFloat, added, ''We are delighted to have Damian and Access Engineering Group onboard and this first commercial job is a great start. It’s a real milestone that proves the ScaffFloat system is no longer limited to UK shores. We are now looking at starting manufacture in country so we can supply higher numbers of floats for other projects down under in the pipeline.’’

The smallest pontoons start at 3m x 3m and can scale to almost any size and shape with a 16m x 6.4m self propelled pontoon with 12m spuds recently used for a 15t dive spread for UXO works on the Thames. Uses for ScaffFloat span several sectors including survey, drilling, geotechnical, renewables, oil and gas, civils, events, military, disaster relief as well as safe floating access.

ScaffFloat said all its designs come with full structural, buoyancy and stability calculations produced by their design engineers and naval architect.

To give further reassurance to the client in Perth a Category 3 Check (a certificate of conformity under temporary works standards) from Richter/48.3 Design, the UK largest temporary works design company, was also provided. Paul Boddy from the firm said, ‘’Richter are delighted and proud to be able to provide ongoing support to Scaff-float and to give technical endorsement to the system by way of the CAT 3 design check. We look forward to see where it goes next.’’