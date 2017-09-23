MOL Group Seeks Startups Offering Innovative Solutions

MOL Group has announced a call for applications for startups with innovative solutions in the fields of mobility, loyalty marketing and big data, retail, as well as parcel delivery and distribution.

The 3-month program, taking place in Budapest, in cooperation with the Hungarian incubation agency Design Terminal, is directed at startups whose solutions meet one of the objectives of MOL Group’s 2030 strategy: to become the first choice of customers on the move.

MOL Group invites startups whose solutions are currently at developed incubation phase. MOL teamed up with Design Terminal, a Budapest-based incubation agency which has hands-on experience and a proven track record in successfully working with startups to implement the programme.

The programme, launching in January, will last three months and take place in Budapest, Hungary. The application process begins on September 22 and is open to startups which are ready to test their innovative solutions (prototypes or minimum viable products) in the fields of mobility, loyalty marketing and big data, retail services, as well as parcel delivery and distribution systems.

The selection process will consist of two stages – the online application, followed by a selection camp, where shortlisted applicants will be able to discuss and present their solutions, teams and vision with representatives from MOL Group and Design Terminal.

As a part of the selection camp, a pitch competition will be held, where the final 4-5 startup companies will be selected to receive a possible opportunity to work directly with a leading company in the CEE region and benefit from accessing parts of a 10 million international customer base, and a vast retail network.

Participants of the programme will receive individual support and mentoring from MOL Group’s business leaders and Design Terminal’s extensive mentor pool, as well as workshops and office space. At the end of the programme, successful startups may be offered opportunities to establish long-term partnership with MOL as suppliers of innovative products and services.

MOL Group believes that advancements in technology and new consumer habits have fundamentally changed the entire industry, and in particular what has so far been considered fuel retailing.

MOL Group 2030 Strategy is built on the premise that current approaches need to be challenged in order to maintain leadership in the post-peak motor fuel demand era. The company sees innovation as one of the ways to respond to rapidly changing customers’ needs, so have decided to tap the startup community and look for ideas that will move customer experience to the next level.