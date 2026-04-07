Insights: When the Climate Becomes a Cargo Risk

Rising temperatures and humidity are increasingly compromising cargo integrity during transit, making prevention essential for operational resilience.

Climate change is no longer a distant concern for shipping. Across Southeast Asia, rising temperatures and humidity, and more volatile weather patterns are increasingly affecting cargo integrity during transit.

The past decade has been the hottest on record, with global temperatures rising by around 1.1ºC since 1880. At sea, this warming is amplified. Oceans absorb most of the excess heat, driving up sea surface temperatures and increasing atmospheric moisture, which in turn, fuels more intense weather. As global warming intensifies, these changes translate into new and escalating risks for cargo owners, ship operators and logistics teams.



How climate volatility affects cargo in transit



Shipping has always been exposed to the elements, but climate volatility is heightening that exposure. Ports and shipping routes across Asia are experiencing more frequent wind stoppages, heatwaves, and high-humidity conditions which disrupt schedules and place additional stress on cargo.

Research by Macura Intelligence indicates that ports in Asia and Africa are particularly vulnerable to wind stoppages, with delays sometimes extending into weeks. These delays create operational challenges, but the greater and often less visible risk lies in how prolonged exposure to heat and moisture affects cargo during transit.

Heat buildup from direct sunlight can raise internal container temperatures well above ambient air levels. At the same time, warmer air holds more moisture, increasing the likelihood of condensation when temperatures drop overnight or during long crossings.





Heat & Humidity Drive Cargo Damage

Rising temperatures and humidity affect cargo in different ways, depending on the composition of materials and packaging. Claims investigations show that damage occurs without obvious external failure, making losses harder to anticipate and prevent.



-Heat-related cargo damage

Prolonged exposure to high temperature can quickly damage goods in transit. Perishable cargo such as food and pharmaceuticals may spoil while electronics can overheat and malfunction. Canned and bottled goods may rust, bulge, or leak, and chemicals can degrade of become unstable. Even non-perishable goods can lose functional integrity when exposed to sustained heat.



-Condensation and “cargo sweat”

As warm, humid air inside a container cools, condensation forms on cargo surfaces – this is known as “cargo sweat.” Condensation on container walls, or “ship sweat”, can drip onto goods, leading to mould, rust, corrosion, weakened packaging and product deterioration. These conditions can especially happen on tropical or intra-Asia routes where humidity levels remain high.



-Inherent cargo sweating

Some commodities go are hygroscopic – meaning they naturally absorb or release moisture depending on surrounding conditions. Products such as coffee, corn, and wood can release vapour when exposed to heat which later condenses as temperatures change. This internal moisture cycle can damage surrounding cargo and complicate claims assessments.



Case Studies: Climate Conditions in Action

Two recent cases investigated by Charles Taylor Adjusting show how these climate-driven factors can directly cause or worsen cargo losses.



-Case 1: Heat-damaged photographic paper



A shipment of photographic paper rolls from Jakarta arrived at Makassar discoloured and chemically degraded. Laboratory testing confirmed that exposure to temperatures between 30ºC and 50ºC was sufficient to compromise product integrity despite packaging remaining intact. Due to solar radiation, internal container temperatures can rise to between 38ºC and 50ºC, even when the external temperature in Makassar was recorded at around 30ºC to 31ºC. The cargo loss was valued at approximately US$60,000, and the investigation concluded that the shipment should have been transported in a refrigerated container set at 10ºC.



-Case 2: Humidity-driven deformation of polyamide roof rails



Roof rail assemblies made from polyamide were shipped from Thailand to Jakarta. Despite being sufficiently packed with polystyrene slots, metal bracing, and cardboard for protection, the components arrived with significant dimensional expansion, creating fitment gaps beyond tolerance. Polyamide is hygroscopic – meaning it absorbs moisture from the air. The combination of high humidity, heat, and temperature fluctuations during transit caused the material to swell. As a result, 390 sets were rejected and returned to Thailand, and urgent replacements were air freighted to Jakarta to avoid production delays.



Industry Responds

As climate and regulatory pressures grow, the shipping industry is responding through a mix of operational, infrastructural, and regulatory measures.

Shipping companies are investing in weather routing and real-time forecasting systems to avoid high-risk areas. Ports are upgrading drainage systems, storm protection infrastructure and cold chain facilities, while some regions are exploring nature-based solutions such as mangrove restoration to reduce coastal exposure. Shipowners are also investing in vessels with stronger hulls, improved lashing systems, and more energy-efficient engines designed to operate safely in increasingly challenging conditions.

At the regulatory level, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) continues to drive a global transition towards lower-emission shipping through efficiency standards and carbon pricing mechanisms, reinforcing the link between sustainability and operational resilience.



Managing Cargo Risks



For shippers and logistics operators, rising climate-related losses emphasise the importance of prevention. While marine cargo policies provide protection against certain weather-related risks, exclusions remain for poor packing, inherent cargo features, and delay without physical damage.

Effective mitigation measures are therefore critical. These include selecting appropriate container types, using desiccants to control moisture, conditioning cargo before shipment, monitoring temperature and humidity during transit, and ensuring pallets and packaging materials are dry and fit for purpose.



The Path Ahead



Climate change is an operational reality for shippers and cargo owners. Extreme heat, humidity, and weather volatility are becoming every day, standard voyage conditions rather than exceptions.

Resilience begins with understanding how cargo behaves under environmental stress and adapting handling practices accordingly. By investing in proper packaging, weather monitoring, and cargo conditioning, businesses can better safeguard their shipments, minimise claims, and build long-term resilience in an unpredictable climate.