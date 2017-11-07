Inspection Training for Cleaner Shipping

Inspection training for Port State Control Officers in South and Central America is underway at an International Maritime Organization (IMO) workshop in Buenos Aires, Argentina (6-8 November). There are participants from: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Uruguay.

Port State Control is the process, supported by IMO, by which officials in ports can board visiting foreign-flagged vessels to verify compliance with international safety and pollution standards.

The Buenos Aires workshop is specifically focused on training officers to inspect and enforce both air pollution and energy-efficiency provisions in IMO’s MARPOL Annex VI treaty.

The event is part of on-going work under IMO’s GloMEEP project to promote energy-efficient shipping, and is being hosted by the Prefectura Naval Argentina and carried out by IMO’s Astrid Dispert and a team of consultants.