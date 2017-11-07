Marine Link
Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Inspection Training for Cleaner Shipping

November 7, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Inspection training for Port State Control Officers in South and Central America is underway at an International Maritime Organization (IMO) workshop in Buenos Aires, Argentina (6-8 November). There are participants from: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Uruguay.

 
Port State Control is the process, supported by IMO, by which officials in ports can board visiting foreign-flagged vessels to verify compliance with international safety and pollution standards.
 
The Buenos Aires workshop is specifically focused on training officers to inspect and enforce both air pollution and energy-efficiency provisions in IMO’s MARPOL Annex VI treaty. 
 
The event is part of on-going work under IMO’s GloMEEP project to promote energy-efficient shipping, and is being hosted by the Prefectura Naval Argentina and carried out by IMO’s Astrid Dispert and a team of consultants.
 
