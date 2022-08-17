Intellian Inks SatCom Deal with Speedcast

Satellite communications technology solutions provider Intellian announced a multimillion-dollar, multi-year partnership agreement with satellite communications service provider Speedcast, enabling the companies to collaborate in serving multiple markets with satellite connectivity, including the maritime and energy sectors.

As part of the agreement, Intellian will continue to provide equipment to Speedcast as a preferred supplier, ensuring delivery to meet customer needs, despite volatile supply chain constraints. Specifically, this equipment encompasses the full range of Intellian's maritime portfolio, from the C700 up to v240M/MT models, as well as LEO antenna systems and the inclusion of future land antennas, enabling Speedcast to serve every market. Additionally, Intellian will support continued equipment upgrades across Speedcast’s existing customer sites.

Intellian’s expanding product portfolio, from the v240MT Tri-band antenna, NX Maritime VSAT Series to the recently announced range of Enterprise terminals, will enable Speedcast to meet increasing customer demand amidst growth in the satellite communications sector. The upcoming launch of another factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea will boost production and supercharge capacity, enabling Intellian to deliver optimized logistics and warehousing capabilities to Speedcast.

The agreement comes on the heels of Speedcast’s recent renewals with all of its major cruise customers and the expansion of its Unified Global Platform (UGP), with the addition of 13 Gbps of capacity to its network, in part to support European and Alaskan cruise requirements. Speedcast’s platform now includes 30 Gbps of total bandwidth, which the company leverages in the design and deployment of complete managed connectivity solutions for customers across energy, passenger and commercial maritime, and enterprise markets.

Eric Sung, CEO and President at Intellian, said, “Intellian is delighted to announce this strengthened partnership with Speedcast, building on an existing successful relationship. With Speedcast’s global presence and expertise across multiple market sectors, this agreement signifies an important partnership for the industry. The collaboration will allow us to continue to provide innovative solutions and value to customers globally, addressing the burgeoning demand for satellite communications across the markets we serve.”

Joe Spytek, CEO at Speedcast, said, “Speedcast’s industry-leading portfolio and extensive multi-technology terrestrial and offshore network are well-matched with Intellian’s best-in-class technology solutions to serve our customers across the globe. We look forward to our continued collaboration, enabling the seamless delivery of critical connectivity solutions to meet the needs of our valued customers in all the markets we serve.”