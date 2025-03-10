Intellian Launches First Manufacturing Line in US

Intellian Technologies, a provider of global satellite communication (SATCOM) antennas and ground gateway solutions, has open its first manufacturing line in the United States, to produce ARC-M4 Block 1 (AN/USC-75) terminals.

Intellian’s has established its U.S. headquarters is in Irvine, California, as part of the company’s commitment to the U.S. Government’s mission-critical objectives and supply chain resiliency.

According to the company, it has implemented a meticulous component-level supply chain control system to ensure that no components are used from vulnerable nation states, which enhances national security and protects against supply chain disruptions.

The maritime ARC-M4 Block 1 (AN/USC-75) terminal gives its users rugged, high Sea State, high-performance operations with enhanced resiliency through automated switching between MILSATCOM and COMSATCOM assets, such as WGS, and SES’s mPOWER constellations, leveraging our shipboard mediation system for terminals and waveforms.

The ARC-M4 Block 1 is the first WGS-certified Hybrid terminal in the warfighter’s arsenal.

The terminal is designed for LEO, MEO, GEO, and HEO multi-orbit services, and is engineered to anticipate new constellations launching across all orbits.

“Intellian remains at the forefront of technological innovation, bringing forward both practical and innovative solutions that are trusted to the highest degree. Our new ARC-M4 Block 1 line at our U.S. headquarters is Intellian's first international production line, marking phase one of our expanding global capabilities.

“These enhanced facilities meet the needs of our U.S. Government customers while also reducing operational risk. Our on-going component-level supply chain system ensures that all components and parts are compliant with U.S. Government sourcing requirements and restrictions.

“We are committed to enhancing satellite communication performance and mission readiness with the agility, flexibility and quality necessary to succeed in any operational environment,” said Eric Sung, CEO, Intellian Technologies.