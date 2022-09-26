International Group of P&I Clubs Publishes Sustainability Report

The International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs (IGP&I) has set out its Sustainability report and updated Correspondents Guidelines to the global network of Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Correspondents listed by its constituent Clubs during its 2022 Correspondents Conference in London, United Kingdom. Both frameworks seek to leverage the collective strength of the IGP&I’s 13-member Clubs and the 65,000 ship owners they represent to further enhance sustainability, safety and best practice across the marine industry.

As a forum for its member clubs, the International Group assists in the development and promotion of international regulatory frameworks that ensure an appropriate practical response to marine casualties and pollution and help provide certainty in the legal liabilities that follow, as explained here.

More than 500 P&I Correspondents, representing some 100 countries, have gathered at London’s Queen Elizabeth II Centre for the International Group’s Correspondents Conference, which is taking place for the first time since 2017.

“Being able to welcome so many Correspondents gathered here in London for the Correspondents Conference is a well-overdue opportunity to discuss the issues that underpin our work and our ambitions, including our Sustainability report and the updates we have made to our Correspondents Guidelines. It’s also a very valuable opportunity for us all to hear from industry partners and peers about persistent and evolving risks impacting the maritime community,” commented Nick Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of the IGP&I.

The three-day event provides P&I Correspondents with an opportunity to network, as well as hear updates and insights from a prestigious panel of guest speakers including representatives from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Wikborg Rein LLP, the International Transport Federation (ITF), ITOPF, the UK government, Navigate Response, Clarksons Research and the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

“The value of the Group in responding to challenges in our industry lies in the collaboration between our 13 member Clubs who, together, share a common ambition and purpose. Using the International Group’s Sustainability report, which is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as our updated Correspondents Guidelines, we want to bring the Clubs’ network of P&I Correspondents – who are absolutely critical to our work – along with us in further enhancing standards across the board and proactively pursuing opportunities to operate more sustainably,” Shaw added.

The IGP&I’s first-ever Sustainability report focuses on a number of key areas that the international body, in conjunction with its 13 member Clubs, believes it can make an impact in the development of a sustainable marine industry, including promoting healthier marine environments, creating safer conditions for seafarers, and encouraging the development and uptake of cleaner fuel types for vessels.

The IGP&I’s Correspondents Guidelines provide the foundation for a common approach to the handling of incidents and promote a consistent response by all correspondents when instructed by a Club which is a Member of the International Group of P&I Clubs. The Guidelines supplement individual Clubs’ instructions to correspondents and cover issues common to all Clubs.

The IGP&I Sustainability report and updated Correspondents Guidelines (September 2022) are both available to view on the organizations' website.

The IGP&I’s 13 member clubs cover a wide range of liabilities, including loss of life and personal injury to crew, passengers and others on board, cargo loss and damage, pollution by oil and other hazardous substances, wreck removal, collision and damage to property. P&I Clubs also provide a wide range of services to their members on claims handling, legal issues and loss prevention, and play a leading role in coordinating the response to, and management of, maritime casualties. As the local ’eyes and ears‘ of the Clubs, listed P&I Correspondents perform a key role by looking after the interests of Clubs and their Members around the world.