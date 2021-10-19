International Propeller Club Names Patti President

The International Propeller Club of the United States elected C. James Patti as its new International President at its 95th Convention and Port President's meeting.

As International President, Patti will serve as the CEO and lead the business and affairs of the Club and its 70 port chapters worldwide. Patti succeeded Niels Aalund of Houston, Texas, as International President, who said "Jim Patti's broad experience, maritime contacts, and devotion to the Propeller Club will profoundly enhance our organization." Also elected were Maria Conatser of Nashville as First Vice President and Treasurer, Philippe de Gauw of Heusy, Belgium as Second Vice President, Costis Frangoulis of Piraeus, Greece as Third Vice President, and Pat Patrick of New Orleans as International Secretary.

Throughout his more than 50 years working for the maritime industry, Patti has played an active leadership role in all major legislative efforts affecting the operation of U.S.-flag vessels in the foreign and domestic trades and the employment of American mariners. He began working in the maritime industry in Washington, DC, at the Transportation Institute. He joined the Maritime Institute for Research and Industrial Development (MIRAID) in 1980 and became President of MIRAID in 1985, a position he still holds today. Patti is also Chairman of USA Maritime, a coalition representing U.S.-flag shipping companies operating U.S.-flag vessels in America's foreign trades and the maritime unions which provide the licensed and unlicensed crews for these vessels and their related maritime associations. In addition, he is currently a Member of the Board of the United Seamen's Service. Patti, a long-time member of the International Propeller Club, earlier served as the President of the Propeller

Club of Washington, DC, and was a recipient of the International Propeller Club's prestigious Maritime Person of the Year award. He most recently served as the International Propeller Club's First Vice President. Patti is a graduate of George Washington University and the Catholic University Columbus School of Law.