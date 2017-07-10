Marine Link
Monday, July 10, 2017

Ampelmann Introduces New Personnel Transfer Gangway

July 10, 2017

Photo: Ampelmann

Photo: Ampelmann

Ampelmann has launched its latest gangway for personnel transfer: the A-type Enhanced Performace (AEP). Now providing clients with 10 percent greater workability in sea states up to 4m significant wave height; the AEP also has the ability to use smaller vessels to obtain similar performance (compared to current A-type).


The AEP features an advanced motion compensation control system with precision controls to enable fast landing and comfortable people transfers. The system significantly improves operational up-time on projects year-round and provides benefits to operators in rougher waters, including the North Sea and the coasts of South America and the Middle East.


The AEP can also be used to ensure comparable workability on a relatively small vessel, where bigger vessels were needed before, saving cost for Ampelmann’s client by allowing flexibility in positioning on the vessel.


Ampelmann designs and delivers innovative, safe, reliable and efficient transfer solutions to the offshore energy industries globally. With a track record of more than three million safe people transfers, more than 1.5 million kg cargo transfers and 200 projects worldwide, Ampelmann operates in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Americas and the Middle East. 
 

