DOF Secures $192M from Two Contracts with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured two contracts with Brazil’s state-run oil and gas company Petrobras, worth over $192 million.

Petrobras has awarded new long-term charter and service contracts to Norskan Offshore. and DOF Subsea Servicos Brasil, after a competitive tender process.

The vessel Skandi Amazonas, which was on the spot market, is chartered for three years firm with two years mutually agreed option via Petrobras tender issued late in 2023, to operate as a AHTS 270t BP.

Vessel is now in process to be adapted to Petrobras contract with expectations to be delivered by mid-May or mid-June 2024.

Skandi Rio, currently operating for Petrobras and equipped with DOF Subsea’s work class ROV, has been contracted for more four years firm with one year option with Petrobras, as a AHTS 180t BP + ROV, via the same tender as Skandi Amazonas.

The start of the contract is planned within the third quarter of 2024 in sequence to the current contract.

“Building backlog into 2028 at today’s strong market rates is positive and we look forward to continue delivering Petrobras quality services,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group.