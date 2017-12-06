BSEE, USCG Investigating GoM Rig Fatality

Related News
Ferry Operations: A Tragedy Averted
Training and attention to detail saves lives. Kevin Suarez at Statue Cruises is the living embodiment of that maritime metric.
Hempel Rolls Out New Cargo Hold Coating
Hempel has launched Hempadur Ultra-Strength Fiber 47510, a new cargo hold coating said to deliver up to 40 percent reduction…
Ballast-free LNG Carrier Concept Gets LR Approval
The maritime industry has taken a step closer toward ballast free shipping with the award of a new approval in principle (AiP) at Marintec China on Tuesday. GTT and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co.
BIMSTEC to Promote Coastal Shipping
Member States of BIMSTEC ( Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation ) met in New Delhi…
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up in November
Frequent weather delays hampered the iron ore trade on the Great Lakes in November, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA)…
USS Donald Cook Departs Aksaz, Turkey
The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) departed Aksaz, Turkey, Nov. 9 after conducting…
Crowley’s Newest LNG-fueled ConRo Ship Launched
VT Halter Marine has launched the second of Crowley Maritime Corp.’s new Commitment Class ships, Taíno, one of the world’s…
V.Ships Wins Contract with Pertamina
V.Ships Offshore, part of V.Group, has been awarded the contract to provide operations and full technical management of the…
Former Harkand DSVs Join Boskalis Fleet
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has added two 115.4m diving support vessels (DSVs) to its fleet, in line with the company’s…
INS Sarvekshak in Joint Hydrographic Survey with Tanzanian Navy
In an initiative to bolster bilateral relations with friendly foreign countries and navies in the Indian ocean region, INS Sarvekshak…
Rolls-Royce Opens Ship Intelligence Center
The first of Rolls-Royce’ series of ship intelligence experience spaces has opened to show customers, suppliers and partners…
Top Maritime News
First Class Approved 3D Printed Ship’s Propeller Unveiled
The world’s first Class approved 3D printed ship’s propeller, the WAAMpeller, has been unveiled following rigorous testing verified by Bureau
Bouchard's Fleet Expansion Continues
Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. announced the new construction of ATB unit M/V Evening Breeze and Barge B. No.
Federal Waterways Infrastructure Outlook
Waterways Infrastructure Investments: and President Trump’s First Budget On Capitol Hill, October 1 was the first day of 2018
Resolve Grows Client Services Team
Resolve Marine Group has strengthened its senior team with the appointments of Lindsay Malen-Habib as Manager of Client Services and Dimos