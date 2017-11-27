Marine Link
Teekay Tankers Completes Tanker Investments Acquisition

November 27, 2017

Photo: Teekay Corporation

 Teekay Tankers and Tanker Investments Ltd. (TIL) announced the closing of the previously announced merger of the two companies. 

 
Upon the closing of the merger, each outstanding share of TIL common stock (other than shares held in the treasury of TIL or owned by Teekay Tankers or any of its subsidiaries) was exchanged for the right to receive 3.30 shares of Teekay Tankers Class A Common Stock, and TIL became a wholly owned subsidiary of Teekay Tankers.
 
Teekay Tankers currently owns a fleet of 35 double-hull tankers, including 16 Suezmax tankers, 12 Aframax tankers, and seven Long Range 2 (LR2) product tankers, and has four capital leased Suezmax tankers and one contracted time charter-in vessel. 
 
TIL is a specialized investment company focused on the tanker market. TIL was formed in January 2014 to opportunistically purchase, operate and sell modern secondhand tankers to benefit from cyclical fluctuations in the tanker market. TIL’s fleet consists of 18 vessels.
 
