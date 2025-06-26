IoT Arrives in Shipboard Fire Protection Systems

Marioff debuted its Internet of Things (IoT) solution designed for high-pressure water mist fire protection systems, a tech it says enables real-time monitoring, smart alerts, and centralized control.

Marioff has been advancing its HI-FOG solution for more thanthree decades, and the new IoT solution builds on this, integrating with existing HI-FOG systems to provide continuous visibility, real-time alerts, and smarter system management.

“Our IoT solution marks a significant step forward in fire safety,” says Juha Ilvonen, CEO of Marioff. “It helps ensure systems are always monitored and ready—protecting people, property, and business continuity.”

Specifically, the new system empowers users with remote access and centralized control across multiple sites.

“This technology gives customers full visibility of their HI-FOG system—no matter where they are,” said Samuli Bäck, Manager, Connected Services. “It means faster decisions, proactive maintenance, and ultimately, safer environments.”

Key Features: