Iran Says Countries that Expel US, Israel Envoys Can Pass Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said any Arab or European country that expels the ambassadors of Israel and the U.S. from its territory will have full authority and freedom to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

The crisis in the Middle East has halted shipping ‌and ⁠energy exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Hundreds of ships remain anchored on both sides of the strategic waterway as oil and shipping markets watch for any sign that sailings ⁠might pick up through the narrow corridor.





(Reuters - Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Menna Alaa El-Din and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Mark Porter)

