Iran Says US Tanker Hit in Gulf, Details Unconfirmed

March 5, 2026

© Nightman1965 / Adobe Stock

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that they had hit a U.S. tanker in the northern part of the Gulf and the vessel was on fire. There was no immediate confirmation of the incident or of a similar attack that Iran claimed earlier this week.

The Guards said in their Thursday statement carried by state media that, in time of war, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be under the control of the Islamic Republic.


(Reuters - Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; additional reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

