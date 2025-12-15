Marine Link
Thursday, December 18, 2025

Iran Seizes Tanker, Detains 18 Crew Over Alleged Smuggled Fuel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 15, 2025

© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Iranian authorities detained 18 crew members of a foreign tanker seized in the Gulf of Oman on Friday that they said was carrying 6 million litres of smuggled fuel, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.


(Reuters - Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Great Ships of 2025: Van Oord Boreas
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Renewable Propane Delivers Clean Energy Without the Wait

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week