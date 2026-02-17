Iran Shut Hormuz Strait for a Few Hours on Tuesday

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz for a few hours on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, without making clear whether the waterway, one of the world's most vital oil export routes, had fully reopened.

Earlier, Iranian state media had reported that the Strait of Hormuz would be partially shut for a few hours on Tuesday due to "security precautions" for shipping safety while Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards conducted military drills there.





(Reuters - Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by Gareth Jones)

