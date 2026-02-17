Marine Link
Thursday, February 19, 2026

Iran Shut Hormuz Strait for a Few Hours on Tuesday

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 17, 2026

© Ingo Menhard / Adobe Stock

© Ingo Menhard / Adobe Stock

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz for a few hours on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, without making clear whether the waterway, one of the world's most vital oil export routes, had fully reopened.

Earlier, Iranian state media had reported that the Strait of Hormuz would be partially shut for a few hours on Tuesday due to "security precautions" for shipping safety while Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards conducted military drills there.


(Reuters - Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Updates to Vessel and Facility Security Plan Requirements

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week