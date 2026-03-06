Island Marine Electric Names Doug Bennis as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Island Marine Electric has appointed marine technology sales veteran Doug Bennis as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Bennis brings experience in the maritime and satellite communications industries, where he has led global sales initiatives, developed strategic channel partnerships, and driven revenue growth across commercial and recreational marine markets. With a career rooted in marine connectivity and technology solutions, he has built a reputation for aligning evolving onboard systems with customer and vessel requirements in an increasingly connected marine environment.

In his new role, Bennis will lead Island Marine Electric’s sales strategy, marketing direction, and business development initiatives. His focus will include expanding the company’s presence across key boating and yachting markets, strengthening relationships with OEMs, boatbuilders, shipyards, and service partners, and supporting the continued integration of advanced electrical and onboard technology systems.

Bennis has spent his career in senior sales and business development roles within the maritime vertical of the satellite communications sector, working closely with vessel operators, integrators, and marine service providers worldwide. He is recognized for his strategic approach to market expansion, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to delivering solutions that meet the operational demands of modern vessels.

“I’m excited to join Island Marine Electric during a time of rapid advancement in marine electrical and onboard systems,” said Bennis. “There is tremendous opportunity to support customers with integrated, forward-thinking solutions, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and leadership in the industry.”

Island Marine Electric provides comprehensive marine electrical services and system solutions for a wide range of vessels and marine applications, supporting both new builds and refits.