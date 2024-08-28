Island Offshore Orders Second Hybrid Construction Vessel

Vard has signed a contract for the design and construction of a second hybrid ocean energy construction vessel (OECV) for the Norwegian shipping group Island Offshore.

In May, the companies signed a contract for one firm OECVs with an option for two sister vessels. This new contract confirms the first option.

“We are happy to confirm this order, demonstrating our faith in the market outlook and our commitment to continue renewing our fleet. The vessel will further strengthen Island Offshore’s positioning in attractive market segments based on a fleet of versatile advanced offshore vessels,” said Chairman Morten Ulstein.

The Vard Group’s technology subsidiary Vard Electro is participating in the project with comprehensive deliveries of SeaQ equipment and sustainable solutions, including SeaQ Power with energy storage systems and SeaQ shore connection, SeaQ Bridge with full integration and an extensive SeaQ Communication network that includes network and entertainment systems.

The SeaQ Control system will have a new portable monitoring station. This new tool is an integral part of the SeaQ IAS and SeaQ ePMS systems that enable digital solutions to be seamlessly shared within the cyber-proof network onboard and onshore.

Vard Interiors will deliver modern Interior solutions and energy efficient HVAC R system aiming to create a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.

The hull of the vessel will be built at one of Vard’s shipyards in Romania, while the outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be from one of the shipyards in Norway.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered Q1 2027.

Technical details:

Length of 120 meters and a beam of 25 meters

Heave compensated offshore subsea crane of 250 tons

Engine set prepared for alternative low emission fuel

Accommodation for 130 persons on board

DP 2 capabilities

Energy Storage System 1.7MWh for hybrid propulsion

Heat Recovery System

2 x launch and recovery systems (LARS) for ROV

Prepared for walk-to-work gangway



