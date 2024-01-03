Ivø Appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO

BIMCO’s Director of Contracts & Support, Stinne Taiger Ivø, has been appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO from January 1, 2024.

Ivø joined BIMCO in early 2022 to lead the Contracts & Support department. Prior to working at BIMCO, Ivø headed the claims department of marine insurer Skuld (Copenhagen), worked at Danish Shipping (formerly known as the Danish Shipowners’ Association) and as a lawyer at Gorrissen Federspiel’s department for Shipping/Offshore/Transportation. She holds a PhD in international company law and a Master of Laws, both from the University of Copenhagen.

As part of the leadership team, Ivø will be representing one of the major business areas at BIMCO, Contracts & Clauses, as the shipping industry is facing an increase in new regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU) on the road to decarbonisation.

Søren Larsen, Deputy Secretary General responsible for BIMCO’s contractual work, will be retiring in May after 39 years of service.