James Fisher Sells DSV to Seamec

Marine services company James Fisher and Sons said it has sold another one of its dive support vessels (DSV) to India-based Seamec Limited.

The U.K.-based firm announced on Wednesday it entered into a memorandum of agreement for the sale of the 2007-built, 103.7-meter-long DSV Subtech Swordfish for $24 million.

The deal remains subject to completion of the formal sale process, including issuing of notice of readiness and completion of flag requirements, James Fisher said.

Under the agreement, James Fisher will maintain access to the Swordfish until the end of Q3 2023, enabling it to complete existing and potential customer commitments, the company said. The vessel has been on contract supporting diving activities in the Middle East for an international energy services company.

"The sale of the Swordfish is a further demonstration of the group's previously announced asset-light strategy. The group is establishing partnerships with vessel owners to facilitate access to multiple DSVs in the region," James Fisher said.

The vessel is the second James Fisher DSV purchased by Seamec after it bought the Subtec Paladin, now Seamec Paladin, for $17.3 million in June 2021.