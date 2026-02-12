Jan De Nul’s Fleeming Jenkin CLV to Get Dedicated Training Simulator

Tree C, a Dutch virtual and augmented reality specialist for the offshore and remote handling industry, has announced it will develop a training simulator for Fleeming Jenkin, described as the world’s largest cable laying vessel (CLV), owned by Jan De Nul.

The simulator is intended to allow inexperienced crew members to become familiar with onboard equipment, practice procedures and operate systems before deployment offshore.

It will feature an integrated control system designed to replicate the vessel’s onboard experience, combined with physics-based simulation to create a realistic training environment.

The project builds on Tree C’s previous development of a simulator for a fall pipe vessel and forms part of a broader collaboration with Jan De Nul.

Fleeming Jenkin is designed to install subsea cables for renewable energy projects. The vessel is 215 meters long and equipped with three cable carousels, with a total cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tonnes.

It also features two fiber optic tanks and three 50-ton tensioners, can lay up to five cables simultaneously and is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Jan De Nul plans to expand the simulator platform in the future to include additional vessels, with the aim of establishing a flexible, long-term training system.