Jan De Nul's New Water Injection Dredger Launched

Jan De Nul Group's new water injection dredger Cosette was launched on Wednesday at the Neptune Marine shipyard near Dordrecht in the Netherlands

The newbuild, scheduled to be completed in this autumn, is a sister vessel to the Pancho, delivered earlier this year. The design of both vessels is based on an existing vessel design from the Neptune’s workboat portfolio. However for this vessel, Jan De Nul, together with Neptune’s engineering department, has integrated its in-house designed and built dredging equipment, including the dredge pump, the dredge pipes, winches, hydraulics and the necessary equipment for an adapted pipeline routing on the fore ship.

Jan De Nul’s latest generation of vessels are equipped with a highly advanced dual exhaust gas filtration system that removes up to 99% of the polluting nanoparticles from the exhaust gases, using a diesel particulate filter (DPF), plus a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) for significantly reducing NOx emissions.

Jan Van de Velde, Head of the Newbuilding Department at Jan De Nul Group, said, "With Cosette we conclude an investment program of two new water injection dredgers that are even more compact than our existing fleet of water injection dredgers. Thanks to their compact character combined with an exceptional depth range, Cosette and Pancho are perfectly suited for maintenance dredging works in harbors and rivers."

Martijn Schouten, responsible for sales within Neptune Marine’s shipyard business, said, "After a successful trial run, the first vessel Pancho is now sailing in Argentina. Also the construction of the second vessel for top player Jan De Nul has been successful thanks to the excellent cooperation with the Newbuilding Department within Jan De Nul. Sustainability is a priority within Neptune Marine, so it is worth mentioning that this vessel is Euro Stage V compliant and will be ULEv rated."