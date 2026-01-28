Japan Early Adopter of Advanced RoRo Fire Detection

Japan is emerging as an early adopter of advanced fire detection systems on RoRo vessels, according to inspection data from Idwal, a global vessel condition specialist.

While fire safety on RoRo vessels has come under increasing scrutiny, particularly as electric vehicles enter the cargo mix in greater numbers, Idwal’s inspections show that adoption of advanced fire detection technology across the global fleet remains uneven. Japanese owned and operated tonnage is increasingly standing out as an early mover, often installing more advanced detection systems ahead of regulatory requirements.

Much of today’s RoRo and car carrier fleet was built long before electric vehicle related fire risk became a central consideration. As a result, retrofitting advanced systems such as AI enabled camera detection or linear heat detection is often difficult to justify commercially on older vessels where existing detection arrangements remain compliant and operational.

Where advanced detection systems are being installed, they are most commonly observed on newbuilds and on Japanese owned or operated vessels. Recent LNG fuelled car carriers delivered to Japanese operators have been among the first to feature integrated camera-based detection systems designed to identify abnormal heat signatures at an early stage.

Despite this progress, these vessels still represent a relatively small proportion of the global RoRo fleet.

Across the wider industry, investment in new safety technology continues to be shaped by regulatory certainty. Historically, shipowners have tended to adopt new systems once expectations are clearly defined by regulators, and fire detection on RoRo decks is following this same pattern.

The absence of a consistent or internationally agreed approach to fighting electric vehicle fires at sea also continues to influence decision making.

While detection technology is advancing, firefighting strategies remain fragmented, leading many owners to question the operational value of installing advanced detection systems without clarity on the appropriate response or longterm compliance requirements.

John Nicholson, Idwal's Head of Technical, said, "What we are seeing during inspections is a clear difference in how owners are approaching fire detection on RoRo vessels. Japanese operators, particularly on newbuild tonnage, are more willing to invest early in advanced detection systems, even where regulations are still evolving. Across much of the fleet, however, owners remain understandably cautious until there is greater clarity around regulatory expectations and firefighting strategies.”

This position is expected to change over the coming years as new regulatory measures begin to take effect. Requirements under MSC.555 are expected to bring greater definition to fire safety expectations for RoRo vessels, particularly those carrying alternative fuel vehicles.



