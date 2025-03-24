Marine Link
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Japan, Korea Would Struggle to Fill Void of China Shipbuilding, NYK Line exec says

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 24, 2025

Copyrright LT/AdobeStock

Copyrright LT/AdobeStock

U.S. allies Japan and South Korea would struggle to quickly ramp up shipbuilding to meet U.S. demand for alternatives under President Donald Trump's plan to impose port fees on China-linked ships, a top Japanese shipping executive said on Monday.

The Trump administration is drafting an executive order in a bid to revive domestic shipbuilding and weaken China's grip on the industry.

Japanese shipbuilding is running near full capacity, with little scope for expansion until 2028, while shipbuilders in South Korea, as well as in the U.S., face financial challenges, said Takaya Soga, CEO of Nippon Yusen (NYK), Japan's largest shipping line.

"The capacity of Japanese shipbuilding is almost full at the moment, until say 2028. So it is not so easy for them to increase the capacity," Soga told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week conference.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Save a Nickel, Kill a Thousand

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week