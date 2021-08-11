Japan's First LPG-fueled LPG Carrier Named

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. held a naming ceremony at Sakaide Shipyard for the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-fueled LPG carrier Crystal Asteria, which is being built for Kumiai Navigation (Pte) Ltd.

The 229.9-meter newbuild is Japan's first dual-fuel LPG carrier, capable of running on both LPG and low-sulphur fuel oil. It is scheduled for delivery during 2021.

At the ceremony, the vessel was named by Mr. Yagi, Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Astomos Energy Corporation and his wife, Yoshiko cut the ceremonial rope.

LPG fuel is attracting attention as a cleaner alternative to heavy oil as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) tightens regulations on greenhouse gases and other polluting emissions. In the gas carrier sector in particular there has been a notable acceleration in the move to LPG-fueled vessels

By using LPG as fuel, Crystal Asteria reduces emissions of carbon dioxide and SOx (sulphur oxides) in exhaust gas compared with heavy oil and is compliant with SOx regulations and also EEDI Phase 3, which is required for ships contracted to be built in 2022 or later.

The ship's Kawasaki-MAN B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-LGIP main engine is an electronically controlled LPG injection diesel engine (ME-LGIP engine) manufactured by Kawasaki. Its LPG cargo tank capacity is 84,229 cubic meters.