Japan's NYK Takes Delivery of Seventh LNG-fueled PCTC

Japan's NYK Line has recently taken delivery of the LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Sweet Pea Leader at Tadotsu Shipyard Co., Ltd., a member of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group.

This is NYK's seventh LNG-fueled PCTC, with NYK planning to introduce a total of 20 new LNG-fueled PCTCs by 2028 as a bridge-solution to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses.

"Like NYK's other LNG-fueled PCTCs, the vessel was named after flowers with the desire to realize and pass on a healthy global environment through environment-friendly transportation," NYK said.

"NYK has established "Sail GREEN" as the company’s brand to emphasize NYK's efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport (e.g., by sea or land, through terminals, etc.). Completion of this vessel is an initiative of that brand," the company said.





Vessel Particulars

Name: Sweet Pea Leader

LOA: 199.90 m

Beam: 38.00 m

Loadable Cargo: 7,000 units

Gross Tonnage: 77,644 tons

Year Built: 2023

Flag: Liberia