Jayson Robinson Named VP of Vigor Fabrication

Jayson Robinson has been named Vigor’s Vice President of Fabrication, taking the helm of the complex and marine fabrication divisions with facilities in Clackamas and Portland, Ore., as well as Vancouver, Wash. Robinson joined Vigor, a Titan company, as the director of quality in 2018 and has been serving as the assistant vice president since last fall.

“Jayson has been a key part of several highly-successful projects at Vigor during his tenure,” said Titan CEO Jim Marcotuli. “His leadership and expertise will be critical as we enter a period of potential growth for this part of our business. The combination of our industry-leading ship repair business with our immense fabrication capability helps make Titan a more competitive and sustainable player in each of our markets.”

Robinson takes over a department that has recently added leaders to other key positions, including Kit Brown as head of the Complex Fabrication team. Vigor Fab has seen several major successes in recent years, such as the completion of the prototype for the Maneuver Support Vehicle Light (MSV-L), as well as on-time delivery of one of our most complex bridge projects completed to date.

Prior to Vigor, Robinson served as general manager at Marks Brothers, Inc. for eight years. From 2002-2011 he was president and general manager of NDE Professionals, Inc. Robinson has worked in the industry since 1996 and currently owns multiple industry certifications.