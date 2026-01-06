Jereh Group Delivers Oil Separation Systems for Petrobras’ FPSO Units

Chinese multinational oilfield equipment and services provider Jereh Group has delivered slop treatment units and oil purifiers to CIMC Raffles for Petrobras’ P84 and P85 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, bound for deployment at the Atapu and Sépia fields, off Brazil.

The equipment will support slop water and oil separation during deepwater production. The systems are designed to handle complex wastewater streams including deck drainage, machinery space oily water, and intermittent effluents, all under the demanding operational and environmental standards of the offshore sector.

The delivered systems are built around Alfa Laval disc-type centrifugal separators, chosen for their high separation efficiency and proven reliability. The technology ensures that treated water complies with Petrobras’ environmental standards and international MARPOL regulations, according to Jereh Group.

Industry analysts say rising global environmental standards have driven demand for more advanced offshore slop treatment systems. Compared to conventional methods, centrifugal water-oil separation offers better performance, higher reliability, and lower maintenance costs - key advantages for FPSOs operating under long deployment cycles and harsh offshore conditions, the company claims.

“The delivery of these units underscores Jereh’s engineering capabilities and our firm commitment to supporting sustainable offshore operations.

“We are dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and environmentally compliant innovative solutions that help the global oil and gas industry maintain operational efficiency and sustainability while meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations,” said Henry Zhang, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Jereh Group.

The P84 and P85 FPSOs are part of Petrobras’ broader deepwater development strategy, tapping into Brazil’s prolific subsalt reservoirs. Slop treatment and oil purification systems are regarded as critical topside configurations, necessary for long-term operational stability and compliance during production.

According to Jereh Group, its latest delivery enhances its position in the global FPSO supply chain, offering replicable solutions for future deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects. The company’s role in integrating mature separation technologies into modular offshore systems highlights a growing industry focus on operational performance and full lifecycle sustainability.

To remind, Petrobras and its partners made the final investment decision (FID) for the second development phase of Atapu and Sépia fields, which will feature the FPO Units, in May 2024.

Seatrium was hired by Petrobras, acting as operator of Atapu and Sepia consortiums, for the newbuild supply of FPSO platforms P-84 and P-85 for the fields.

CIMC Raffles, a subsidiary of CIMC Group, secured engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts from Seatrium for the supply of the hulls for the FPSOs.

Each vessel will offer an oil production capacity of 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) and process 10 million m3 of gas every day, while featuring efficient technologies that are estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity significantly.