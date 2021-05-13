JGC Lands Pre-FEED Deal for Nigeria's First FLNG Project

Japan's JGC has been awarded the Pre-Front End Engineering and Design (Pre-FEED) contract for an FLNG facility project in Nigeria.

The project is being run by UTM Offshore Limited, a Nigerian private company engaged primarily in crude oil sales and construction equipment leasing, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

This project calls for the Pre-FEED of an FLNG facility with a production capacity of 1,200,000 tons annually using gas from the Yoho gas field owned by ExxonMobil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

After the completion of the Pre-FEED, FEED and EPC phases are planned. This will be the first FLNG facility in Nigeria and is a milestone project.

"There are numerous undeveloped small-scale offshore oil and gas fields not only in Nigeria but also in other African countries, with various projects planned including FLNG plants. JGC Corporation is currently executing the EPC of two FLNG facilities: for PETRONAS in Malaysia, and for Coral FLNG SA in Mozambique. Through the awarded project, we aim to expand our business into the African region, which is expected to grow in the future, and contribute to the further development of industry and infrastructure," JGC said.