Jiangnan’s Digital VLGC Design Earns LR AIP

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) said it has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipyard Co. Ltd for its very large gas carrier (VLGC) digital ship design, the first AIP for a digital VLGC design in the country.

The design has been granted LR descriptive notes ‘Digital SAFE (AL2)’, ‘Digital MAINTAIN (AL2)’, ‘Digital PERFORM (AL3)’ and ‘Cyber SECURITY’, confirming its compliance with LR’s digital ShipRight procedures.

The digital VLGC has an integrated data acquisition and processing platform, equipped with a ship energy efficiency management system, an intelligent navigation system and a monitoring system which gives crew onboard and onshore personnel the data to make effective and safe operational and maintenance decisions.

The new ship design also offers an enhanced network security solution for the digital systems using a set of network security precautions developed following a risk assessment, which means the vessel meets the requirements of advanced network security classification.

LR’s greater China manager, Maogen Xue said, “Jiangnan’s innovative approach has meant the industry has seen an improvement in ship designs for liquefied gas carriers, helping owners improve ship efficiency, safety and overall performance, while also embracing shipping’s long-term move towards a digitalized future.”