Sanmar Delivers Camperdown to Targe Towing

Sanmar Shipyards is delivering a new tug for Targe Towing in Scotland. Known as BIGAÇAY Xl while under construction, the tug was renamed Camperdown by its new owners, and was on its way to its new home port of Aberdeen.

Camperdown is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAstar 2900SX from Robert Allan Ltd., primarily intended for demanding escort operations in exposed areas.

Measuring 29.4 x 13.3m with a 5.5m molded depth and 5.75m design draft, the tug can achieve a minimum of 85 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and astern. Its escort towing and seakeeping performance is significantly enhanced by its unique sponsored hull form.

Camperdown, which has FiFi 1 fire-fighting capability, can achieve a free running speed of 13 knots, has both a forward and aft winch and accommodation for a crew of eight. In addition, the tug is equipped with dispersant and spraying system.



