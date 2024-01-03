Jonathan Daniels to Lead Port of Baltimore

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld has announced Jonathan Daniels as the new executive director of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Port Administration. Daniels comes to Maryland after serving as chief executive officer and director at Port Everglades in Broward County, Fla., and has more than 30 years of port and economic development experience.

Daniels will begin in his new position February 5, taking over from Brian Miller, who has been serving as interim acting executive director at the port following the resignation of previous executive director William P. Doyle in June 2023.

The Maryland Port Administration manages and directs the six state-owned marine terminals of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

“We’re excited to have someone of Jonathan Daniels’ stature join us in such a pivotal role leading the Maryland Port Administration,” Wiedefeld said. “Jonathan’s strong experience leading major U.S. ports and his unique economic development background make him the perfect choice for the Port of Baltimore as we continue to advance significant projects that will grow business and increase job opportunities.”

At Port Everglades, Daniels led a $3 billion plan to expand business lines in containers, energy and cruise activity. Port Everglades is the 13th busiest container port in the U.S., the busiest energy port in Florida and the third busiest cruise homeport in the world. Prior to working at Port Everglades, Daniels was executive director and CEO for the Mississippi State Port Authority and oversaw a $570 million expansion and reconstruction project. He also worked for the Port of Oswego in New York and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation. He is a graduate of The Citadel, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science; and the Maine Maritime Academy, where he was a Master of Science Candidate in Maritime Management.

“I’d like to thank Governor Wes Moore and Secretary Wiedefeld for this wonderful opportunity,” Daniels said. “The Port of Baltimore is one of the top performing ports in the nation, with a great labor force and a very involved port community. I’m looking forward to getting started, helping to increase port business and jobs, and lending my experience and guidance to transformational projects like the Howard Street Tunnel initiative and the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem restoration.”

The Port of Baltimore ranks first among the nation’s ports for autos and light truck volume, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum.