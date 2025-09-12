Jotun, Messina Signs Hull Skating Solutions Agreement

Jotun announced a commercial agreement with the Italian ship owner Ignazio Messina & C. for Jotun’s Hull Skating Solutions (HSS).

The vessel Jolly Rosa will use Jotun’s HSS, including HullSkater, developed in collaboration with Kongsberg, to ensure proactive cleaning as well as inspections on the hull. The solution combines high performing coatings, proactive monitoring and high-end technical service, with the HullSkater, also offering a clean hull guarantee.

The agreement that was officially signed during a ceremony at Jotun’s headquarter in Sandefjord, Norway, adds to Messina’s portfolio of Jotun solutions on their fleet, having utilized various antifoulings as well as HPS from Jotun on other vessels.

With this agreement, the total Jotun systems applied across the fleet of Ignazio Messina & C. is expected to avoid approximately 11,800 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, compared to market average products calculated based on ISO 19030. In 2024, Jotun coatings helped customers avoid 11.1 million tons of CO₂ emissions, verified by DNV.

Messina will also benefit from Jotun’s HullKeeper program, enabling real-time performance monitoring and fouling risk assessment.