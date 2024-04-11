JSI Alliance Completes Scope of Work in Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project

On 11 March, MV Svenja discharged her cargo of nine modules, marking the completion of the JSI Alliance’s scope of work in the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project in Iraq for JGC Corporation.

The Alliance dedicated two vessels to the project: the Jumbo Kinetic with her two 1,500t cranes, and the MV Svenja with two 1,000t cranes. Together, the vessels undertook transport of 84 modules using JCG's specially designed lifting frame. The two vessels were selected due to their having the required capabilities for lifting and transporting the modules, while being small enough to access the restricted Morimatsu plant in Nantong, where the cargo was loaded.

A number of other vessels from the combined JSI Alliance fleet undertook seven voyages to deliver equipment including seven, 82m, 800t bullet tanks.

By pooling its vessels, the Alliance is able to provide a flexible service, whereby it can ensure the availability of a vessel with the required capabilities, while continuing to support other clients. This has proven to be of considerable value during the Basrah project, allowing the Alliance to swap out modules, using the most suitable vessel for each voyage and avoiding interruptions to the workflow.

At the same time, the Alliance was able to put its vessels to work on other projects in between cargoes, thereby avoiding congestion at the single berth available in Nantong.

JSI also helped boost project efficiency by investing in HPME rigging, increasing the number of crew onboard the vessels and enhancing the lifting frame by devising a system whereby wooden blocks were added to the lifting beam to create an extension of the guideline. With this, the process of hooking on the modules was sped up in a safe manner.

Based on such measures, the project became increasingly efficient over time, with module transportation rising from one module per day at the outset, to nine modules during a six-day period at its conclusion.

The South Refineries Company, an energy company under the Iraq Ministry of Oil, awarded JGC an EPC contract for the Basrah project. Upon completion, the refinery will help close the gap in supply and demand for petroleum products in the country, reducing import dependency and contributing to job creation and economic development.



