JV Expands Accelleron's Vessel Data Platform in Japan

Accelleron, Turbo Systems United—its joint venture—and seawise have entered into a partnership agreement to expand the reach of Accelleron’s digital solutions in the Japanese maritime market.

Under this agreement, certain Accelleron digital solutions, including LOREKA360° Tekomar XPERT Engine, will be available as optional features on seawise’s vessel data platform, swDPF. This marks the first such collaboration in Japan and is expected to enhance swDPF’s functionality while strengthening the local presence of Accelleron’s digital solutions.

The integration of Accelleron’s digital offering LOREKA360° into swDPF will enable advanced analytics capabilities that were previously unavailable for swDPF, empowering maritime stakeholders with deeper insights and operational efficiencies.

LOREKA360° comprises several modules that represent a single platform for managing and optimizing vessel, fleet and voyage performance. Three modules are covered by the agreement: Tekomar XPERT Engine, which assesses engine performance and delivers related advisory. OptiHull combines voyage and vessel data to optimize hull cleaning planning based on a ship’s route, hull condition and potential fuel savings. And Emissions Desk supports operators in converting vessel data into compliance reporting and insights for further reductions.

LOREKA360° Tekomar XPERT Engine is compatible with all engine types, manufacturers, and ages. It provides actionable insights to reduce fuel consumption and support compliance with environmental regulations. The solution is already used by over 130 shipping companies worldwide on more than 3,000 vessels and 12,000 engines.

Accelleron has a long-standing presence in Japan. Turbo Systems United Co. Ltd (TSU) was established in 1998 as a joint venture of Accelleron Industries and IHI Corporation.

seawise Co., Ltd. was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Japan Data Science Consortium Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. The company leverages vast amounts of vessel data to deliver interpretations that help maritime stakeholders—including shipowners, shipyards, charterers, and cargo owners—solve operational challenges. Its swDPF platform offers both proprietary and third-party software in a SaaS (software-as-a-service) format, fostering collaboration across the maritime industry through an open platform architecture. swDPF is designed to visualize data collected from onboard servers, including the standard-installed Fleet Transfer system on vessels built by TSUNEISHI SOLUTIONS TOKYOBAY Co., Ltd. The platform is currently deployed on over 150 vessels.