'K' Line Takes Delivery of 210,000 DWT Bulk Carrier

The 210,000-dwt ton capesize bulker Cape Brolga has been delivered from Japan Marine United Corporation's Tsu shipyard to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line).

The newbuild will carry iron ore and coal for JFE Steel Corporation under a long-term consecutive voyage charter contract.

According to “K” Line, the vessel features Japan Marine United Corporation's Super Stream Duct, SURF-BULB and ALV-Fin energy-saving propulsion devices, installed near the propeller to reduce fuel consumption, as well as the LEADGE-BOW shape to reduce resistance from waves on the bow.

Additionally, a specific corrosion-resistant steel (JFE-SIP-CC) for coal developed by JFE Steel Corporation has been adopted in the vessel's cargo holds to improve resistance toward corrosion.

LOA: 299.99M

Width: 50M

Depth: 25

Draft: 18.4M

Deadweight: 211,982 T

Gross Ton: 108,605

Main Engine: Hitz MAN-B&W 7S65ME-C-8.5-HPSCR

Speed: 14.3KTS

Class: NK

Flag: Japan