Marine Link
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

DryShips Adds Fifth Kamsarmax Drybulk Carrier

June 14, 2017

File Photo: DryShips Inc

 DryShips announced that it has taken delivery of the previously announced 81,300 deadweight tons newbuilding re-sale Kamsarmax drybulk carrier. 

 
The vessel will be employed in the spot market.
 
Since the beginning of this year, DryShips has taken delivery of ten vessels and expects to take delivery of seven more by the end of the year.
 
The Company is a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. The Company owns a fleet of (i) 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels, 3 of which are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 2 Aframax tankers; (vi) 1 Suezmax tanker; (vii) 4 Very Large Gas Carriers which are expected to be delivered in June, September, October and December of 2017; and (viii) 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.
 
