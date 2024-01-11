Karpowership Orders 48 Dual-Fuel Engines

MAN Energy Solutions and Karpowership have signed a contract for the delivery of 48 dual-fuel engines for Karpowership’s fleet of power plant ships (Powerships). The engine order consists of MAN 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines with a mechanical output of 20.7MW each.

The engines will be split between a number of Powerships. In addition to the engines, MAN Energy Solutions will also supply the control systems for the Powerships as well as other electro-mechanical equipment.

Karpowership has the world's largest fleet of Powerships. The active fleet currently comprises a total of 36 Powerships with a total capacity of 6,000MW. The future newbuilds equipped with MAN engines will also be deployed in various regions of Asia, South and Central America and Africa.

MAN Energy Solutions has been supplying engines for Karpowership's floating power plants since 2009. Alexander Stöckler, Head of Sales, Tendering & Project Management, Power Segment at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We are proud of playing our role in Karpowership’s ability of realising the energy transition in a fast-track manner in any location in the world by now expanding the company’s fleet by a considerable 1,000MW with this major order. Our dual-fuel technology has already proven itself in other Powerships, and we have now even been able to increase the engine output from 19MW to almost 21MW, which will make the upcoming Powerships even more effective.”

Karpowership is partnering with MAN Energy Solutions on the modernisation of its existing fleet. MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales brand of MAN Energy Solutions, is currently converting four barges with a total of 32 engines to dual-fuel operation.

Stefan Eefting, Head of MAN PrimeServ Germany, added: “Karpowership not only places high demands on the quality of the engines, but also on the services and expertise in the area of maintenance and after-sales. In recent years, we have been able to increase the availability of the engines in Karpowership's existing fleet to 98% with our services. This overall package of efficient and powerful engines combined with high service quality has once again convinced the customer to rely on us.”



