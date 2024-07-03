Keel Laid for Exmar LPG's First New LPG/Ammonia Carrier

The keel has been laid for the first of six new 46,000m³ midsize liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)/ammonia carriers being built at HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea for Exmar LPG, a joint venture between Exmar and Seapeak.

The series' first newbuild is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of next year, and the remaining vessels will be delivered through the end of 2026.

The first two vessels in this series will be powered by LPG dual fuel engines, while the last four will be driven by ammonia—a world first. The engines will be delivered by WINGD and the fuel supply system by Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.