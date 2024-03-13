Keel Laid for Finnish Border Guard’s New Patrol Vessel

The Finnish Border Guard has held a keel laying ceremony for its new patrol vessel at Baltic Operator's shipyard in Gdansk.

On March 12, 2024, a keel laying ceremony was arranged at Baltic Operator’s shipyard in Gdansk. The ceremony took place in the presence of the representatives of the Finnish Border Guard, Meyer Turku, Baltic Operator and Bureau Veritas.

The keel laying ceremony is an old tradition. Before the keel laying, the ordering party - the Finnish Border Guard - and the shipyard’s representative placed their lucky coins under the keel beneath the first block.

Later on, the coins will be transferred to the finished vessel to bring her luck. The tradition of the placement of coins derives from the times of sailing ships and the custom of placing coins under the mast to bring the ship sailing luck.

Currently, the Finnish Border Guard has three operating offshore patrol vessels, of which the offshore patrol vessel Turva, introduced in 2014, is up-to-date. Preparations are made for retiring of the two old offshore patrol vessels, when the new vessels are completed. The first new vessel will be completed by the end of 2025, in accordance with the contract, and the second by the end of 2026.

The construction both vessels is going as planned, according to Meyer Turku.

"The offshore patrol vessels are built in the facilities of our long-term partner shipyards under the leadership and in full accordance with the quality demands of Meyer Turku. The cooperation that started excellently has now proceeded, according to the schedule, into the stage where we get to celebrate reaching one of the milestones of traditional ship construction", states Tapani Pulli, Deputy CEO of Meyer Turku.

The operational capacity of the Finnish Border Guard’s vessels that currently are under construction is significantly better compared to the old vessels.

The vessels’ abilities to monitor and response in border surveillance tasks and in control and protection of territorial integrity in connection to it will be improved.

Advanced surveillance systems and solutions for data transfer improve maintenance of real-time surveillance information and sharing of it. The new vessels improve the ability to prevent major accidents and the ability to carry out rescue operations.

All the vessels have an immediate readiness to control serious environmental accidents and the total oil recovery capacity will be approximately twice the size of the present capacity. The new vessels will produce low emissions and are energy-efficient.