Keel Laid For Future USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Fincantieri Marinette Marine held a keel laying ceremony for the final Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to be built in Marinette, Wis., the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31).

The Freedom-variant LCS will be the fourth commissioned ship in naval service, since World War I, named after Cleveland. It will be the nation’s 31st LCS.

“Our team at Fincantieri Marinette Marine is proud to celebrate the keel laying of the LCS 31 with the gracious citizens of Cleveland. This milestone is a testament to the power of cooperation and forward thinking by the entire Freedom Team and our customer, the United States Navy. It also bears witness to all the dedicated craftsmen and women working in our FMG system of shipyards,” said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

“We are proud to build another proven warship that allows our Navy to carry out missions around the world. All of us at Lockheed Martin, including our hardworking team in Marinette, Wisconsin, look forward to working with the U.S. Navy to continue delivering highly capable and adaptable Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships to the fleet,” said Steve Allen, Lockheed Martin Vice President of Small Combatants and Ship Systems.