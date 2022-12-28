Keel Laid for Van Oord's Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Boreas

A keel laying ceremony was held Tuesday for the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Boreas, being built for the Dutch marine and offshore services firm Van Oord.

The ceremony took place at the YCRO yard in Yantai, China.

The Boreas will be able to operate on methanol and will be capable of installing wind turbines of up to 20 MW capacity.

The vessel, ordered in October 2021, will be 175 meters long and be able to lift more than 3,000 tonnes. Boreas is expected to enter the market in 2024.