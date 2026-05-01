Kelly, Garamendi Press SHIPS Act in Fox News Op-Ed

“Never before have we witnessed such comprehensive alignment between Republicans and Democrats, industry, and organized labor for rebuilding our great nation’s maritime industry.”



Arizona Senator and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy alum Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Representative John Garamendi (D-CA-08) published an op-ed in Fox News highlighting the momentum to rebuild the U.S. declining maritime industry, which poses a serious threat to U.S. national security and the economy. With bipartisan support in Congress and overwhelming backing from maritime leaders, as well as a president who seems to recognize the urgent need to build more American ships, Kelly and Garamendi call on Congress to pass their bipartisan SHIPS for America Act.

Kelly and Garamendi, alongside Senator Todd Young (R-IN) and Representative Trent Kelly (R-MS-01), introduced the SHIPS for America Act to revitalize the United States shipbuilding and commercial maritime industries. Later, President Trump released his Maritime Action Plan, which mirrors the bipartisan legislation and is further proof that now is the time for Congress to act.

See excerps from the Op/Ed here:



On the threat China poses at sea:

China now dominates the world’s sea lanes and is massively outbuilding the United States on merchant and naval fleets. China has the world’s largest commercial fleet and is building over 1,000 vessels every year. In 2024, the United States built only five merchant vessels, while China built 1,400. China also has three times as many Naval Warships as the United States.

This has dangerous implications for our economic and maritime security. In the event of a military or trade conflict, President Xi Jinping could prohibit Chinese ships from entering American ports, an action that could cause industry bottlenecks, cut off supply to needed goods, and jack up prices —b asically overnight.





On President Trump releasing his Maritime Action plan:

And today, we have a president who seems to recognize this urgent need. In February, President Trump unveiled his Maritime Action Plan, a blueprint to make American ships again. It would provide long-term and stable funding for U.S.-built ships, shipyards, and mariners, and cut regulatory red tape to meet the maritime needs of our country today.

We share the goal of revitalizing the U.S. maritime sector. That’s why we introduced the SHIPS for America Act with Republican Senator Todd Young from Indiana, and Republican Congressman Trent Kelly from Mississippi. It’s the most ambitious and comprehensive legislation in a generation to set America on the path to regain our position as the greatest maritime power in the world.





On the alignment across Congress, industry, and White House to build more American ships:

Never before have we witnessed such comprehensive alignment between Republicans and Democrats, industry, and organized labor for rebuilding our great nation’s maritime industry.