KENC Engineering Snags Key U.S. Offshore Wind Contract

KENC Engineering B.V. received a contract from an undisclosed party to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame. For hammering operations during the construction of two US offshore wind farms, KENC has the assignment to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame (HQLF). The HQLF integrates a Balltec quick connect receptacle and a 750mT piling hammer. The scope includes installation aids for easy onsite assembly. The tool will be delivered in Q1 of 2023 and deployed in the summer of 2023.