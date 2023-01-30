Marine Link
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

KENC Engineering Snags Key U.S. Offshore Wind Contract

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 30, 2023

KENC Engineering B.V. received a contract from an undisclosed party to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame. For hammering operations during the construction of two US offshore wind farms, KENC has the assignment to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame (HQLF). The HQLF integrates a Balltec quick connect receptacle and a 750mT piling hammer. The scope includes installation aids for easy onsite assembly. The tool will be delivered in Q1 of 2023 and deployed in the summer of 2023.

Marine News takes a deep dive into the U.S. offshore wind industry, where stakeholders across the supply chain—on land and at sea—can expect a raft of new challenges and opportunities.
Read the Magazine

Jones Act Uncertainties Persist in US Offshore Wind

Over 8 GW of Floating Wind for California, But Who Will Build It?

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week