Keppel to Deliver Guyana-bound 'Mega' FPSO to SBM Offshore in 1Q

Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine said Wednesday it was on track to deliver a "mega" floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) to SBM Offshore in the first quarter of 2023.

This is the third FPSO that Keppel Shipyard is delivering to SBM Offshore and will be chartered to the consortium of ExxonMobil, CNOOC, and Hess, to operate in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

The vessel was named Prosperity FPSO by Guest of Honour, Arya Ali, the First Lady of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana at a ceremony held Wednesday at Keppel Shipyard.

Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, said, “We are pleased to support SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil in contributing to Guyana’s oil and gas industry with a third FPSO for deployment in the Stabroek block. FPSO Prosperity reinforces Keppel O&M’s standing as the world leader in the integration of FPSOs and extends our track record of more than 130 FPSO projects. It also marks our 27th major project for SBM Offshore, building on the strong partnership that we have forged over decades of collaboration.”

Keppel O&M’s scope of work on FPSO Prosperity includes the fabrication of several topside modules, riser, moorings, and umbilical structures, followed by the installation and integration of these structures and all topside modules onto the FPSO. The hull was built in China.

The FPSO, which will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,900 meters, is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be able to store approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Once it reaches Guyana, the FPSO will be used to produce oil from the Payara development. The first two FPSOs in Guyana, the Liza Destiny, and the Liza Unity, produce oil from the Liza field.

SBM Offshore will operate the FPSO at the Stabroek Block for up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to ExxonMobil. The first oil is expected in 2024. ©Keppel