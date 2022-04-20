Keppel O&M Delivers Dual-fuel Dredger to Van Oord

Singaporean shipbuilder Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) announced it has delivered Vox Ariane, the first in a series of three new 10,500-cubic-meter-capacity trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD) for Dutch contracting company Van Oord.

The high-specification dredger can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), making it the first dual-fuel TSHD built in Singapore, according to the builder.

Tan Leong Peng, Managing Director (New Builds), Keppel O&M, said, “LNG plays an important role in the clean energy transition. With in-depth expertise in LNG and engineering, as well as extensive experience in automated systems and electrical drives, Keppel O&M is able to provide holistic energy efficient and low carbon solutions for a wide range of new build vessels.”

Built to the requirements of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Tier III regulations, the Dutch-flagged Vox Ariane includes several features that considerably reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, Keppel O&M said. It is also equipped with innovative and sustainable systems and has obtained the Green Passport and Clean Ship Notation by Bureau Veritas.

Vox Ariane is also equipped with a high degree of automation for its marine and dredging systems, as well as an onboard data acquisition and integrated control system to enhance efficiency and operational cost savings. The TSHD has one suction pipe with submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, a total installed power of 14,500 kW, and is able to accommodate 22 persons.

Jaap de Jong, Director Ship Management Department of Van Oord, said, “We are eager to welcome the Vox Ariane, the first LNG hopper dredger in our fleet. This dredger, which will boost the mid-class section of our fleet of TSHDs, exemplifies our commitment to make our fleet more economical and energy efficient.”

Vox Ariane is the sixth dredger built by Keppel O&M, and the first to be delivered to Van Oord. Keppel O&M is currently building two more identical dredgers for Van Oord, named Vox Apolonia and Vox Alexia.